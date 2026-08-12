Woman dies by suicide days after childbirth at Nalgonda hospital

The woman, Mamata, walked up to a tree at around 2 AM while the rest of her family was asleep and hanged herself from a tree.

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Rope hanging against a bright blue wooden wall, symbolising a distressing scene.
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Hyderabad: A 27-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances at the Nalgonda District Government Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, August 12, eight days after giving birth to a boy.

The woman, Mamata, walked up to a tree at around 2 AM while the rest of her family was asleep and hanged herself from a tree, an official from Munugode Police Station said to Siasat.com.

Mamata already had three daughters who were studying in classes 1 to 5, police said.

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Her husband gave a statement saying Mamata was suffering from coughing and breathlessness the previous day, the stress of which might have driven her to take the extreme step. The police, however, believe some “superstition” might be at play since this is the time of Amavasya (new moon).

Police have ruled out foul play. A case has been registered under Section 194 (suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem.

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