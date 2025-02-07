School principal sexually assaults student in Hyderabad, arrested

Hyderabad: The Ibrahimpatnam police arrested a school principal for sexually assaulting a student at his school.

The accused, Dinavath Rao, who runs a private school in Ibrahimpatnam in the Ranga Reddy district, had sexually assaulted the girl on several occasions within the school premises.

The victim informed her mother about the sexual assault, after which the family approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police booked a case under sections of the POCSO Act and arrested the principal. He was arrested, produced in court, and then sent to judicial custody.