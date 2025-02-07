School principal sexually assaults student in Hyderabad, arrested

He was arrested, produced in court, and then sent to judicial custody.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 7th February 2025 11:48 am IST
Hyderabad: Woman gang raped in Madhuranagar
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Ibrahimpatnam police arrested a school principal for sexually assaulting a student at his school.

The accused, Dinavath Rao, who runs a private school in Ibrahimpatnam in the Ranga Reddy district, had sexually assaulted the girl on several occasions within the school premises.

The victim informed her mother about the sexual assault, after which the family approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The police booked a case under sections of the POCSO Act and arrested the principal. He was arrested, produced in court, and then sent to judicial custody.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 7th February 2025 11:48 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button