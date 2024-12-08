School student dies during volleyball match in Telangana

In a heartbreaking incident, a school student lost his life while participating in the Chief Minister’s Cup tournament at Samireddypalli village, Peddamandadi mandal, Telangana.

The boy, identified as Sai Puneeth from ZPHS Balijapally, tragically collapsed and passed away during a volleyball match.

The day took a tragic turn when Sai Puneeth, who had earlier played kho-kho in the morning, complained of difficulty breathing and briefly lost consciousness.

Despite warning sign, the school student participated in a volleyball match later in the afternoon in Telangana. Unfortunately, the uneasiness returned, and he collapsed on the court.

According to reports, immediate efforts were made to rush him to the hospital, but he passed away on the way.