Schools closed in Rajasthan’s Khairthal-Tijara district due to rising pollution

Jaipur: In view of the rising pollution, schools were closed in Rajasthan’s Khairthal-Tijara district from Wednesday till November 23.

Owing to pollution in the area, the Rajasthan government had announced the closure of schools from November 20 to 23 in Khairthal-Tijara district on Wednesday itself.

Officials said the orders for school closure were issued for government and private school students from classes 1 to 5.

The order was issued by Khairthal Collector Kishore Kumar as the temperature dipped in different parts of the state and with increasing cold, pollution in Rajasthan crossed the danger level in many cities.

An AQI of 380 was recorded in Bhiwadi (Khairthal), and in Karauli and Bikaner too, the air quality was hazardous.

In fact, the AQI was higher than 200 in Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Ganganagar, Tonk, Banswara, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Pratapgarh and so on.

The AQI was higher than 200 in a total of 26 districts of Rajasthan.

The cleanest air was recorded in southern Rajasthan, which includes Sirohi, Pratapgarh, Sikar, Rajsamand, Barmer and Ajmer.

On November 18 itself, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) implemented the fourth stage of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Khairthal-Tijara district.

In such a situation, water sprinkling and use of smog guns have started for dust control in the city.

Due to pollution in Bhiwadi city, the sky was covered with smog throughout the day and visibility decreased. People faced irritation in the eyes and difficulty in breathing.