Schools gear up for Dasara holidays in Telangana

Hyderabad: The schools in Telangana are gearing up for the vacation as the Dasara holidays will be 13 days long. It will be the first short-term holiday in the current academic year.

According to the academic calendar for the year 2023-24, released by the School Education department in June, schools in Telangana will remain closed from October 13 to 25.

Before the beginning of the Dasara holidays, schools in Telangana will complete summative assessment-1 from October 5 to 11.

Other vacations for school students in Telangana

The schools in Telangana will have two more vacations in the current academic year. From December 22 to 26, there will be a Christmas vacation. However, the Christmas vacation will be for missionary schools in the state.

Another vacation will be the Sankranti vacation, which is applicable to schools other than missionary schools.

The duration of the Christmas and Sankranti vacations will be five and six days, respectively.

Dasara holiday in Telangana

Apart from vacation for school students, the Telangana government has declared that others will observe the Dasara holiday on October 24. Apart from that, the Telangana Calendar has declared Bathukamma starting day holiday on October 14.

Both of these holidays are categorised as ‘General holidays’.

Two more holidays on October 22 and 23 have also been declared for Durgashtami and Maharnavami, respectively. However, these holidays are categorised as ‘optional holidays’.