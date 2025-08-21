Schools in Delhi receive bomb threats; students evacuated

New Delhi: Several Delhi schools have again received bomb threat emails, prompting extensive search and evacuations of the staff and students, the authorities said on Thursday.

Six schools in the national capital’s Dwarka Sector 5 and Prasad Nagar area received the threats early in the morning.

Students evacuated

Several teams of Delhi Fire Service, police, bomb disposal squad, and dog squad rushed to the schools, and the students and staff were evacuated.

According to the preliminary investigations, no suspicious objects have been found so far, and the search is underway.

The police are working to trace the IP address of the sender of the emails sent to the schools.

The situation has once again raised alarm among students, parents, and school staff.

This comes a day after two schools in New Delhi — SKV Malviya Nagar and Andhra School, Prasad Nagar — received bomb threat emails around 7:40 a.m. and 7:42 a.m., respectively.

On August 18, Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka had to be evacuated following a bomb threat call received around 7.00 a.m. In that case, too, authorities responded immediately, and bomb squads conducted a thorough search.

However, the threat turned out to be a hoax.

Email threats to schools in Delhi

The latest scare also brings back chilling memories of an incident last month, when over 50 schools across Delhi received similar email threats.

Those messages caused widespread panic, forcing several institutions to shift to online classes and prompting city-wide emergency operations involving dog squads, fire brigades, and bomb disposal teams. All of those threats were later deemed non-credible.

During that episode, the Delhi Police conducted immediate searches at all targeted schools. Dog squads, bomb disposal teams, and fire department personnel were deployed across the city to ensure safety.

Among the schools that reported receiving such threats were Abhinav Public School in Rohini Sector 3 and Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, both of which received emails warning of explosives on their premises, sparking fear among parents and staff.

Similar threats had also been reported earlier in July at St Stephen’s College and St Thomas School in Dwarka, just a day after three other schools in the capital had received identical hoax emails.

On July 17, at least seven schools were targeted in what became the third straight day of such incidents.

While all previous alerts turned out to be false alarms, the recurrence of these threats has heightened concerns among parents, students, and school authorities.