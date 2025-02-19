Schools in Hyderabad announce holiday for Maha Shivaratri

Hyderabad: The schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will observe a holiday next week for the Maha Shivaratri festival.

As it is a general holiday, all schools in the state will remain shut.

Schools in Hyderabad to observe holiday on Feb 26

As per the Telangana State calendar, the holiday for Maha Shivaratri is on Wednesday, February 26.

Ahead of the holiday, some schools have already started conducting pre-final exams.

Maha Shivaratri

Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is observed annually in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna (usually falling in February or March).

Many devotees celebrate the festival by observing a full-day fast, consuming only fruits, milk, and water.

People also stay awake at night and chant Shiva mantras.

In view of the festival, schools in Hyderabad will observe a holiday on February 26.