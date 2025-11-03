Schools in Hyderabad collect excess fees for SSC exams: Report

Hyderabad: Many private schools in the city are reportedly charging excess fees for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations 2025–26, from the prescribed fees of Rs 125.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, several private institutions in the city are violating the School Education Department’s norms, by charging extra amount, citing additional services like special exams, classes and notes.

The report alleges that the schools are asking students to pay somewhere between Rs 1,000 to 5,000.

Recently, the School Education Department had reportedly issued a circular directing all schools not to collect any money beyond the prescribed fees and also to issue a receipt for the collected amount.