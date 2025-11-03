Schools in Hyderabad collect excess fees for SSC exams: Report

The report alleges that the schools are asking students to pay somewhere between Rs 1,000 to 5,000.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd November 2025 2:18 pm IST
A representational image of a person writing an exam
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Many private schools in the city are reportedly charging excess fees for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations 2025–26, from the prescribed fees of Rs 125.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, several private institutions in the city are violating the School Education Department’s norms, by charging extra amount, citing additional services like special exams, classes and notes.

The report alleges that the schools are asking students to pay somewhere between Rs 1,000 to 5,000.

Memory Khan Seminar

Recently, the School Education Department had reportedly issued a circular directing all schools not to collect any money beyond the prescribed fees and also to issue a receipt for the collected amount.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd November 2025 2:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button