Schools in Hyderabad declare holiday tomorrow

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad have declared a holiday tomorrow following the government’s announcement of a general holiday on August 26.

According to the Telangana calendar, the holiday has been declared for Sri Krishna Ashtami (as per Srivaishnava Agamam).

Second general holiday for schools in Hyderabad

This will be the second general holiday of the month. Earlier, a holiday was declared on August 15 because of the Independence Day.

Recently, some schools have declared holiday for Raksha Bandhan. One more holiday was declared in view of the heavy rainfall in the city.

Next month, there are also two general holidays scheduled, one for Vinayaka Chavithi and another for Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Vinayaka Chavithi is on September 7 and Milad-un-Nabi is likely on September 16. The date of Milad-un-Nabi is not confirmed as it depends on sighting of crescent.

Also Read Several schools in Hyderabad declare holiday as IMD forecasts rainfall

Arbayeen tomorrow

Arbayeen, which marks forty days after Ashura, also falls on August 26. However, according to the Telangana calendar, it is an optional holiday.

Arbayeen is observed on the 20th of Safar, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in 680 CE.

In light of both Sri Krishna Ashtami (as per Srivaishnava Agamam) and Arbayeen, schools in Hyderabad have declared a holiday tomorrow.