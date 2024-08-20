Several schools in Hyderabad declare holiday as IMD forecasts rainfall today

Hyderabad: Amid a rainfall forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, several schools in the city have declared a holiday on Tuesday.

According to the weather department, rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds are likely to occur today.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall until Aug 23

The department has predicted rainfall until Friday, August 23. However, no alert has been issued.

Yesterday, the highest rainfall of 170.3 mm was recorded in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. In Hyderabad, the highest rainfall of 126.8 mm was recorded in Khairatabad. Following it, several schools in Hyderabad decided to declare a holiday today.

Though the recent heavy rainfall has provided much-needed relief from intense heat and humidity, it has also brought challenges for citizens. Across Hyderabad, waterlogging has become a major concern, with roads submerged in several low-lying areas, leading to traffic disruptions and commuter discomfort.

Schools in Hyderabad extend holiday

Earlier, schools had declared holidays until Monday in observance of Raksha Bandhan, with the break beginning on Independence Day.

However, due to the heavy rainfall and IMD Hyderabad’s forecast, several schools have extended the holiday to include today as well.

It remains to be seen how much the anticipated rainfall will contribute to the total rainfall received in the city during the current Southwest monsoon.