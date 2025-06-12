Schools in Hyderabad reopen; many declare half-day

Hyderabad: The schools in Hyderabad are all set to welcome students for the academic year 2025-26 on Thursday, June 12.

However, many of them have declared a half-day for the next three days. They decided to resume full-day classes from Monday.

Some schools in Hyderabad to reopen on Monday

Though most of the schools reopened today, some decided to remain closed and resume classroom work from Monday, June 16.

The Formative Assessment – 1 needs to be completed by the schools by July 31.

As usual, there will be short-term vacations. The first one will be the Dasara holidays, which will be from September 21 to October 3.

The second vacation depends on the type of the school. For the missionary schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, it will be the Christmas vacation from December 23 to 27, and for others, it will be the Sankranthi vacation from January 11 to 15, 2026.

Academic calendar

As per the calendar, there will be 230 working days, and the students need to maintain at least 90 percent attendance.

The last working day for the schools will be April 23, 2026, followed by the summer vacation from April 24 to June 11, 2026.