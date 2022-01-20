Schools to be re-opened in Maharashtra from Jan 24

"From January 24, we will be reopening schools for classes 1-12th with COVID protocols. The state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has agreed to our proposal," Gaikwad said.

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th January 2022 3:46 pm IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra schools for classes 1 to 12 are to be re-opened on January 24 with COVID-19 protocols, the Maharashtra School Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, said on Thursday.

“From January 24, we will be reopening schools for classes 1-12th with COVID protocols. The state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has agreed to our proposal,” Gaikwad said.

The Maharashtra School Education department has also decided to open pre-primary schools from January 24.

MS Education Academy

“We have also decided to open pre-primary schools from January 24,”

Earlier in the month, the Maharashtra govt announced the closure of schools amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 43,697 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths on Wednesday.
As many as 214 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. (ANI)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button