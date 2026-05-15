Scientists decode molecular traps, viral infections to arrest infections

Scientists at the Hyderabad-based CSIR-CCMB have successfully decoded ‘sticky molecular traps used by plants to arrest viral infections.
Plants are known to use liquid-like, sticky protein droplets to trap and disable attacking viruses. The researchers at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB)
have revealed this key defense system in plants.
The study led by Dr Mandar V. Deshmukh has been published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS). The paper provides a molecular-level mechanism to explain this
process.
Many viruses contain double-stranded RNA (ribonucleic acid) as their genetic material. Plants make certain proteins more when they are infected by viruses, which can identify the viral RNAs. They are called RNA-binding proteins.