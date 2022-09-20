Scindia says will look into allegations that Punjab CM was deplaned for being ‘drunk’

Mann returned from his eight-day trip from Germany on Monday where he had gone to attract investments.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 20th September 2022 3:33 pm IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi: Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he will look into the allegations that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Delhi-bound flight at the Frankfurt airport as he was “drunk”.

The minister asserted that it was important to verify the facts.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday alleged that Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight at the Frankfurt airport because he was in an inebriated state.

MS Education Academy

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa sought an inquiry into the matter and shot off a letter to Scindia.

Also Read
Chandigarh University row: Punjab CM constitutes all-women SIT probe

“This was an incident on international soil. We will have to make sure that we verify the facts. It is up to Lufthansa airline to provide the data. Based on the request that has been sent to me, I will certainly look into it,” Scindia told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dismissed the Opposition’s charge as baseless and bogus.

Mann returned from his eight-day trip from Germany on Monday where he had gone to attract investments.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button