SCO countries adopt draft plan for interaction between their railway administrations

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th May 2023 10:20 pm IST
Hyderabad: Father-daughter found dead on railway track in Moula Ali
Representative image

New Delhi: The SCO member-nations on Wednesday adopted the Work Plan for 2023-2025 and approved the draft action plan for the implementation of Concept of Interaction between Railway Administration of these countries, the railway ministry said in a statement.

A meeting of Heads of Railways Administration of SCO Member States was held from 8-10 May 2023 under the Chairmanship of India.

It was attended by the heads and representatives of the Railways Administration of the SCO member-states (India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan).

MS Education Academy
Also Read
SCO delegates impressed by Goan cuisine, culture: EAM

The meeting was chaired by Jaya Varma Sinha, Member (Operations & Business Development), Railway Board, Ministry of Railways.

“The SCO Member States adopted the Work Plan for 2023-2025, approved the draft Action Plan for implementation of Concept of Interaction between Railway Administration of the SCO Member States.

“The deliberation focused on improving regional rail connectivity, infrastructure development, multimodal transportation, use of latest technology including digitization for facilitating trade and economic activities among the SCO Member States,” the statement said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th May 2023 10:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button