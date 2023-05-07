SCO delegates impressed by Goan cuisine, culture: EAM

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 7th May 2023 10:12 pm IST
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

New Delhi: All the delegates who attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s foreign ministerial meeting in Goa were impressed by Goan cuisine, culture and hospitality, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, China’s Qin Gang, Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Uzbekistan’s Bakhtiyor Saidov and SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming.

‘Indo-China relations are not normal…’: Jaishankar at SCO meet

Tajikistan’s foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Kazakhstan’s Murat Nurtleu and Kyrgyzstan’s Zheenbek Kulubaev also attended the meeting.

“The SCO Foreign Ministers held their meeting in Goa on May 04-05, 2023. All delegates were impressed by Goan cuisine, culture and hospitality,” Jaishakar tweeted.

“Thank Chief Minister @DrPramodPSawant and all officials involved for the excellent arrangements,” he said.

