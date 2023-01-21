Scores throng this new supermarket in Hyderabad before doors open

Hyderabad: On a gleeful Saturday morning scores of people can be seen thronging a recently inaugurated supermarket even before doors open.

Spread around 26,000 sqft area, the Red Rose Mart located in Falaknuma was launched by Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and animal husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav on January 14.

The video, of a large number of Hyderabadis, gathered outside the supermarket as the doors open, surfaced and has been doing rounds on social media.

The shop consists of goods like fast-moving consumer products, a coffee shop, a meat store, a vegetable, and fruit corner, a sweet meat store, cosmetics, imitation jewellery, and a pharmacy.

The mart also holds daily lucky draws for shoppers who shop for above Rs 1000. A bumper draw post 45 days is also being organised where the winner will take away a Toyota Glanza vehicle along with a TV, washing machine and other accessories.

Red Rose Group owners Zia ur Rahman and Syed Zeeshanuddin came up with the idea of the ‘Red Rose Mart,’ a supermarket in the city that has thrilled the citizens to rush to the store and shop, in the latest ambience of a grocery store.

Zia ur Rahman, said, “This is just the beginning, we are coming up with new stores in the city soon.”

“Under one roof you will get a lot of things at reasonable rates with good quality products. Apart from the supermarket concept we have tied up with Apollo Pharmacy followed by Barfi Sweet House and a coffee shop outside the supermarket”, he said.

The Red Rose Group of Industries has amassed a tremendous amount of trust and esteem. Red Rose succeeds in several industries with prosperous endeavours, from real estate and FMCG to hotels and medical equipment. By joining the retail industry, it hopes to diversify its line of work and offer a new kind of service to its clientele.

The Red Rose Group of Industries is prepared for a sustained and prosperous existence in the retail sector. In order to upend the successful industry, it plans to open more than 100 new locations over the next ten years.