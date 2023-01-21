Hyderabad: Azmet Jah named as 9th Nizam at a formal ceremony at Chowmahalla Palace

Hyderabad: Mir Azmat Ali Khan Azmet Jah, the eldest son of the titular eighth Nizam Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur was declared as the IX the head of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty. The crowning ceremony was held at the Coronation Hall in the Chowmahalla Palace on Saturday.

A declaration was issued by the office of Azmet Jah Bahadur. It stated, “In terms of the desire and the decree made by Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur H.E.H the VIII Nizam of Hyderabad during his lifetime anointing his eldest son Mir Mohammed Azmat Ali Khan Azmet Jah as his successor in title and to accede his father as the IX th head of Asaf Jahi Dynasty for all symbolic, ceremonial, titular and ancillary purposes.”

It further added, “Following the customs and tradition of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty in existence for 299 years, a simple ceremony with prayers was held in the presence of The VIII Nizam of Hyderabad the family members, trustees, close friends, well-wishers and staff members to recognise and formalise the anointment.”

Mukarram Jah Bahadur, 89, passed away in Istanbul on January 14 and was buried at the Asaf Jahi mausoleum in Makkah Masjid’s compound in Hyderabad on January 18. His body was flown into the city in a chartered flight and kept for two days at the Chowmahalla Palace to allow the public to pay their last respects.

The Telangana government had announced a state funeral and among other persons, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had visited the Chowmahalla Palace and offered their last respects.