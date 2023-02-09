SCR cancels 8 trains due to operational reasons in Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has canceled 8 trains running in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh effective from 9 Feb to 10 Feb

In a press release, the South Central Railway today informed that the cancellation is due to operational reasons.

The canceled train list includes 07783, Vijayawada- Guntur running on 10 February, 07789 Guntur- Macherial, 07791 Kacheguda- Nadikude, 07580 Mancherial – Nadikude running between 9 February to 10 February, 07579 Nadikude -Macherial, 07780 Mancherial – Guntur, 07788 Guntur- Vijayawada, 07792 Nadikude- Kacheguda.