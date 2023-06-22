SCR cancels six trains owing to restoration works

Hyderabad: Six trains have been cancelled due to restoration works at the Bahanaga Bazar railway station located at the Kharagpur-Bhadrak section, the South Central Railway said on Thursday.

The works are being carried out on tracks that were affected by the recent Coromandel Express crash.

Shalimar to Hyderabad (18045), Hyderabad to Shalimar (18046), Howrah to Mysore (22817), Santragachi to Chennai Central (22807), and Agartala to Secunderabad (07029) are the trains that will be canceled on June 23rd, according to a press statement.

The Secunderabad to Agartala (07030) train will not be plying on June 26, the statement added.

On Tuesday, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Balasore train accident site. He met the locals of the Bahanaga Bazar and also reviewed the restoration work.