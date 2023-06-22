SCR cancels six trains owing to restoration works

The works are being carried out on tracks that were affected by the recent Coromandel Express crash.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Published: 22nd June 2023 5:44 pm IST
SCR Trains (Representative image))

Hyderabad: Six trains have been cancelled due to restoration works at the Bahanaga Bazar railway station located at the Kharagpur-Bhadrak section, the South Central Railway said on Thursday.

The works are being carried out on tracks that were affected by the recent Coromandel Express crash.

Shalimar to Hyderabad (18045), Hyderabad to Shalimar (18046), Howrah to Mysore (22817), Santragachi to Chennai Central (22807), and Agartala to Secunderabad (07029) are the trains that will be canceled on June 23rd, according to a press statement.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Several trains cancelled due to restoration works

The Secunderabad to Agartala (07030) train will not be plying on June 26, the statement added.

On Tuesday, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Balasore train accident site. He met the locals of the Bahanaga Bazar and also reviewed the restoration work.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Published: 22nd June 2023 5:44 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button