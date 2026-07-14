SCR extends special trains between Charlapalli, Danapur

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the extension of special trains between Charlapalli and Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train number 07091 will run from Charlapalli to Danapur on Saturdays at 1 pm, arriving at 12:30 am on Monday, on July 18 and July 25.

Train number 07092 will run from Danapur to Charlapalli on Mondays at 3 am, arriving at 10 am on Tuesday, on July 20 and July 27.

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These special trains will halt at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Chanda Fort, Gondia, Balaghat, Nainpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara stations in both directions.

The special trains comprise 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.