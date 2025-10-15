SCR records Rs 1.08 crore revenue from ticket checking in one day

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday, October 13, recorded Rs 1.08 revenue from ticket checking on a single day.

The special drive was conducted across six divisions, including in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, and Nanded, in view of the festive rush for Diwali and Chhath.

A total of 16,105 cases of ticketless or unauthorised travel were found during the drive, with penalties collected from offenders.

In a statement, the SCR said the zone’s average daily revenue from ticket checking is around Rs 47 lakh from about 9,500 cases, making this achievement a record-breaking feat.

🚉✨SCR has generated more 📈 than 1 Crore Ticket Checking Revenue of 💸Rs.1.08 Crore in a single day on 13th October 2025 with 16,000 cases detected 🫡@RailMinIndia @SCRailwayIndia #ResponsibleRailYatri ✅#saynototicketlesstravel pic.twitter.com/E7ioeheSXO — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) October 14, 2025

The previous best of Rs 92.40 lakh was recorded on October 6. SCR also topped all zones across Indian Railways in ticket checking revenue on the day.

The objective of the drive was to ensure hassle-free travel for genuine passengers and curb ticketless or irregular travel in both reserved and unreserved coaches.

The campaign also aimed to raise public awareness about travelling with valid tickets. SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava said such initiatives not only promote awareness about authorised travel but also boost ticket window sales.