Auto driver held for kidnapping, threatening minor girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Mir Chowk police arrested an auto rickshaw driver for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl and threatening her on Tuesday.

According to the Mirchowk SHO, the accused, who has not been identified, noticed the girl walking on the Armaan Hotel road, approached her, and offered to drop her off at home. “The accused told the girl that he knew her father and would drop her off at home shortly. When she refused, he threatened her and made her sit in his rickshaw,” the officer said.

The suspect took the girl in an auto rickshaw towards Malakpet. “When she began to cry, the driver allegedly told her to obey his instructions and do whatever he orders, even if he tells her to remove her clothes,” said the SHO.

The girl jumped out of the moving auto and ran away. Upon hearing her cries, locals chased the driver and caught him. He was brought to the Malakpet police station, who informed the Mirchowk police.

The auto driver was taken into custody. A case under Section 75 (1)(ii), 78, 79 and 87 of BNS and Section 11 r/w 12 of POCSO Act has been registered.