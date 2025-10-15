Minor boy sexually assaulted in Hyderabad at knife point

Hyderabad: A class 4 student was sexually assaulted in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda at knife point on Tuesday, October 14.

The incident occurred near the victim’s school at 8:30 am. The accused first threatened the boy at knifepoint and then sexually assaulted him. Although the incident occurred on October 12, it has come to light only now.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bandlaguda police inspector R Devendra said. “The incident occurred on the night of October 12. We received a complaint from the victim’s father. A case was registered under the POCSO Act, and the investigation is underway.”

The incident has come to light at a time when a 10-year-old minor boy was sexually assaulted at a children’s home in Hyderabad’s Saidabad area.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the boy on multiple occasions since May this year, and the victim disclosed the matter to his mother when he recently returned home for Dussehra vacation, they said.

Based on the complaint by the boy’s mother, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the Supervisor on October 11.

An official said they were investigating the allegations that the accused might have sexually assaulted other inmates also at the home.

The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is on, police added.

With inputs from PTI