SCR to launch special weekly trains between Muzaffarpur, Secunderabad

The trains will make their stops at Hajipur, Sonpur, Patliputra, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pt. DD Upadhyaya, among other places.

Hyderabad: Starting January 7, 2025, special weekly trains operating Tuesdays to Fridays between Muzaffarpur and Secunderabad will be launched to help manage the holiday rush.

The weekly special Train No 05293 will depart from Muzaffarpur at 10:40 am on Tuesdays and will reach Secunderabad on Wednesdays at 11:50 pm. However, this train will not operate on 14 and 28 January and 4, 11 and 25 February.

Similarly, Train No. 05294 will depart on Thursdays at 3:55 am and arrive on Fridays at 5 pm. However, the train will not operate on 16 and 30 January and February 6, 13 and 27.

The trains will make their stops at Hajipur, Sonpur, Patliputra, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pt. DD Upadhyaya, Prayagraj Chheoki, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Nagpur, Balharshah, Bellampalli, Ramagundam, Peddapalli and Kazipet stations in both the directions.

The special trains have IInd AC, IIIrd AC, IIIrd AC Economy, Sleeper and General Second-class coaches.

