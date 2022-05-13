SCR to restore train services between Hyderabad and Bijapur

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway(SCR) on Thursday announced the restoration of daily train services between Hyderabad and Bijapur.

On May 14, Train No. 17030 travelling from Hyderabad to Bijapur will leave the station at 9.10 PM and arrive at 8.05 AM on May 15. Similarly, on May 16 Train No 17029 (old Train No. 57129), traveling from Bijapur to Hyderabad will depart at 6.30 PM and will arrive at Secundrabad station at 8.10 AM on May 17.

“The SCR has also announced the restoration of the daily express between Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam,” said a press release from the railway authority. It is to be noted that the SCR has announced a number of special trains in order to handle the increasing rush of passengers.