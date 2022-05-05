SCR announces 16 special trains between Hyderabad and Jaipur

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday announced 16 special trains between Hyderabad and Jaipur to reduce the passenger load on trains during the summer season.

Train No. 07115 Hyderabad-Jaipur will leave at 8.20 pm on May 6, 13, 20 and 27 and arrive in Jaipur at 5.25 am the following day.

Whereas, Train No. 07116 Jaipur to Hyderabad will depart at 3.20 pm on May 8, 15, 22 and 29 and arrive in Hyderabad at 1 pm, the next day.

These special trains will halt at stations including, Secunderabad, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Hingoli, Basmat, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Ajmer and Phulera in both the directions.

These trains will include AC-II tire, AC-III tire and sleeper coaches. said a press release from the SCR.