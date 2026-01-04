Scrap civic polls with unopposed wins: Uddhav to SEC

The two cousins also unveiled their alliance manifesto for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday demanded cancellation of the January 15 Maharashtra civic elections in wards where candidates, mostly from ruling parties, have won unopposed, and sought a fresh poll process there.

Speaking alongside Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, Uddhav claimed that “the atmosphere in the country is like democracy has been taken over by mobocracy”.

Targeting the BJP-led ruling Mahayuti in the state over some of its civic poll nominees winning unopposed, Uddhav alleged that “after vote-stealing, they now steal candidates”.

He said if the State Election Commission has courage, it should cancel elections where candidates have been chosen unopposed, and should initiate the poll process again in those wards.

