Scribe alleges attack by Bandi Sanjay’s henchmen

Hyderabad: D Girish, who runs the Chitragupt YouTube channel, was allegedly attacked three times in a week, with the most recent incident caught on video.

A viral video shows a mob, including women, storming into Girish’s house, assaulting him, stripping him, and parading him with a garland of footwear. The attack ended only when the police intervened and took him away, preventing the situation from escalating further.

Allegations against Bandi Sanjay’s supporters

Girish alleged that his attackers were henchmen of Union minister of state for Home affairs Bandi Sanjay.

Despite being a BJP supporter, Girish has recently been critical of Bandi Sanjay, particularly regarding his statements on the granite mining mafia and the PDS rice recycling scam. While Bandi Sanjay has been writing letters to the Centre, Girish has accused him of inaction on the ground.

The reason behind the attack?

Those who assaulted Girish claimed he had made lewd remarks against women and Bandi Sanjay, which allegedly led to the mob violence.

However, Girish denies these allegations, challenging his accusers to provide any video proof of such statements.

Police complaints filed

In an interview with another YouTube channel, Girish stated that he had filed complaints at the Madhapur and Rajendranagar police stations. He expressed hope that the police would conduct a fair investigation and deliver justice.

Reiterating that he has no personal animosity toward Bandi Sanjay, Girish said:

“I’m a BJP worker and a Kattar Hindu. When Bandi Sanjay did Praja Sangrama Yatra, I covered it positively. When I was so dear to the party, why would I suddenly turn against him?”