‘Scripted, winner fixed’: Viewers slam Bigg Boss 19 makers

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 makers are facing intense backlash after reports and inside information about Mridul Tiwari’s unexpected elimination started surfacing online. Fans and viewers have expressed anger and disappointment, calling the latest eviction “unfair” and “completely scripted.”

According to sources close to the show, Mridul’s eviction took place through a live audience voting session held on Monday. This comes soon after the eliminations of Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj, two other strong and popular contestants which had already left fans questioning the show’s credibility.

The latest development has added more fuel to the fire, with well-known social media handles like The Khabri and BB Tak, known for their reliable Bigg Boss updates, also criticizing the makers for being allegedly biased and scripted.

“What a scripted show this has become. This is not a REALITY show anymore, the makers decide who stays, who gets evicted, and who will win. Audience votes are just used for TRP and viewership, while all the decisions are taken by them. Big disappointment! Baseer, Abhishek & now Mridul’s eviction, well planned by makers. While their many favs got saved with no eviction twist,” BB Tak tweeted.

“Biggboss has become completely scripted show from past couple of years. Makers decide, eliminations and winners This year again Eliminations of Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj and Mridul Tiwari have proven the same. Not the reality show anymore. Just well scripted TV show,” The Khabri wrote on X.

Fans have flooded social media with posts claiming that Bigg Boss 19 no longer feels like a real competition. Many argue that eliminations seem pre-decided and that certain contestants are unfairly protected by the makers. Phrases like “Not a reality show anymore,” “Script already written,” and “Makers choosing their winner” are trending across social media.

What do you think about this? Share your views in the comments below.