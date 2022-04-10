Scuffle breaks out in JNU on Ram Navami, several students injured

Published: 10th April 2022 10:33 pm IST
JNU students beaten up on Ram Navami.

A major scuffle broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus between students belonging to left leaning parties and members of the Akhila Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The violence commenced following allegations that ABVP prevented the delivery of meat inside the campus on Ram Navami on Sunday.

Several students are reported to be injured. While the left parties claim that the scuffle was a Hindutva attack, on their end the ABVP claims that they were prevented from conducting puja on Ram Navami.

It is further reported that there was stone pelting on campus. The violence is alleged to have started from Kaveri hostel in the campus.

