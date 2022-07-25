Seaplane services from Vizag can become reality: Aviation min

Hyderabad: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh both will soon have an aerodrome at a cost of Rs 20 crores each to improve aerial connectivity to remote locations and make travel affordable. A total of 14 water aerodromes are being constructed in six states and union territories at a cost of Rs 287 crores.

State minister for civil aviation ministry General VK Singh in reply to a question asked by MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that the central government has sanctioned 28 seaplane routes under the UDAN scheme.

The list of 14 water aerodromes being constructed includes one each in Andhra Pradesh (Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada) and Telangana (Nagarjunasagar reservoir) at a cost of Rs 20 crores each.

Asked whether the central government would be willing to consider proposals for UDAN seaplane and helicopter operations from the new Visakhapatnam cruise terminal being constructed, the minister answered in the affirmative. He stated that the Ministry would be willing to consider proposals if submitted by airline operators under the UDAN scheme in future rounds of bidding for new routes.

GVL Narasimha Rao stated that the Andhra Pradesh government must invite airline operators and offer concessions to bid for seaplane and helicopter services from Visakhapatnam.

“As cruise tourism has already received a positive response from Visakhapatnam, seaplane and helicopter services should be promoted in a big way to promote regional connectivity and tourism,” he said.

Seaplane services to places like Bhimavaram and Kakinada would greatly improve connectivity and boost business tourism in a big way, the minister observed. He further stated that he would pursue this issue with the Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia.