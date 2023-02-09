Season 1 to 15: Look at Bigg Boss Winners and their prize money

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 16, that had kicked started with a bang 4 months ago, is finally coming to an end now. The much-awaited grand finale is scheduled to take place on February 11 and 12.

With its finale just around the corner, Bigg Boss is now getting a lot of attention in the reality show world, and fans are waiting to see who will be crowned the winner. There is both excitement and nervousness about who will take home the trophy.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot are the top five finalists in the battle.

Many popular names of the TV and Film industry won Bigg Boss and took home hefty cash prize along with the coveted prize money. While the season one winner Rahul Roy won Rs 1 crore, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash took home Rs 25L only.

This year, the prize money is lesser than 15th seasom, it is Rs 21.85L only. Over the years, the prize money saw a nosedive from season 1 to 16.

Let us take you back to the previous seasons and brush your memory on winners and their prize money.

Bigg Boss 1 – Rahul Roy — His prize money was Rs 1 Crore

Bigg Boss 2 – Ashutosh Kaushik — His prize money was Rs 1 Crore

Bigg Boss 3 – Vindu Dara Singh — His prize money was Rs 1 Crore

Bigg Boss 4 – Shweta Tiwari — Her prize money was Rs 1 Crore

Bigg Boss 5 – Juhi Parmar — Her prize money was Rs 1 Crore

Bigg Boss 6 – Urvashi Dholakia — Her prize money was Rs 50 Lakh

Bigg Boss 7 – Gauhar Khan — Her prize money was Rs 50 Lakh

Bigg Boss 8 – Gautam Gulati — His prize money was Rs 50 Lakh

Bigg Boss 9 – Prince Narula — His prize money was Rs 50 Lakh

Bigg Boss 10 – Manveer Gurjar — His prize money was Rs 50 Lakh

Bigg Boss 11 – Shilpa Shinde — Her prize money was Rs 50 Lakh

Bigg Boss 12 – Dipika Kakar — Her prize money was Rs 30 Lakh

Bigg Boss 13 – Sidharth Shukla — His prize money was Rs 50 Lakh

Bigg Boss 14 – Rubina Dilaik — Her prize money was Rs 36 Lakh

Bigg Boss 15 – Tejasswi Prakash — Her prize money was Rs 25 Lakh