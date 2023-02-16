Buzz: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash’s wedding in March?

Mumbai: One of the most-loved couples of telly ville, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been inseparable ever since they confessed love for each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. They are head-over-heels in love with each other and their bond is only getting stronger with each passing day.

Their chemistry on-screen and off-screen receives a lot of attention and praise from TejRan fans who have been eagerly waiting for the couple to take their relationship to the next level soon. And now, it seems like the wait is over as Karan Kundrra’s latest statement about their wedding is surely an eyegrabbing one.

Karan recently appeared on Radio City wherein he was questioned about his marriage with Tejasswi, to which the actor replied, “Mei toh March me karne ko tayaar hu (I am ready to marry in March this year too).” He also added that Tejasswi’s work is the main reason for the delay. She is currently busy shooting Naagin 6 which is expected to wrap up soon.

When is Karan Kundrra getting married? In this #Exclusive 'Karan with Karan' chat, RJ KARAN spoke to Karan Kundrra and asked him about his marriage plans What did the 'Tere Ishq Me Ghayal' star had to say abt this?#KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash #TejRan #bollywood #RadioCity pic.twitter.com/HAHl9agpMz — Radio City (@radiocityindia) February 15, 2023

Fans of Karan and Tejasswi are eagerly waiting for any official announcement or more updates from the couple about their wedding plans.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra is busy shooting his new show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Tejasswi, on the other hand is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show that she bagged during her stint in Bigg Boss 15.