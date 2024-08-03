Second contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3: TV actor drops hint

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 has concluded with Sana Makbul emerging as the winner during the grand finale on August 2, while Naezy secured the first runner-up position. With the show wrapped up, the spotlight now shifts to the upcoming Bigg Boss 18.

Although the new season is still weeks away, excitement and speculation are already building. Numerous names from the entertainment industry are being rumored as potential participants. Recently, Shoaib Ibrahim’s name was mentioned, but he clarified in his latest vlog that he will not be participating this year.

Now, a second name has begun circulating online after some subtle hints were dropped.

Arjun Bijlani Confirmed To Take Part In Bigg Boss 18?

Arjun Bijlani, a popular actor, is the latest to be linked with Bigg Boss 18. In the latest episode of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, Arjun was teased by his colleagues about joining the show. It all started when Rahul Vaidya remarked on Arjun adding salt to Chef Harpal Singh’s dessert, humorously noting that Arjun has done Khatron Ke Khiladi and other reality shows, and the only thing left is Bigg Boss.

Bharti Singh chimed in, saying that Arjun will soon be doing Bigg Boss, leading to everyone teasing him. What caught everyone’s attention was Arjun blushing when the topic of Bigg Boss 18 came up, leaving fans wondering if he indirectly confirmed his participation.

Would you like to see Arjun Bijlani in Bigg Boss 18? Comment below!