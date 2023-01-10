Second finalist of Bigg Boss 16 is…

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian TV, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see who will make it to the finals. As the show inches towards the finale, viewers can expect the upcoming weeks loaded with drama, tensions, and unexpected twists.

Bigg Boss 16 Finalists

Speaking about the finalists, Shiv Thakare is expected to become one of the finalists of the ongoing season of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Shiv, who is known for his own unique strengths and personality, has been winning millions of hearts with his gameplay. He was part of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 and now he has spread his magic over the Hindi audience as well. Several celebrities including Nikki Tamboli, Ranvijay Singha and others are rooting for Shiv to be in the top 3.

Shiv Thakare (Twitter)

Apart from Shiv, another finalist name that is popping up is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam and MC Stan are the other strong contestants who are being supported by millions of fans outside the show.

Only time will tell who will reach the finale week and grab the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss 16. But, one thing is for sure, the final leg of BB 16 is sure to be an exciting one.

Which contestant do you think will reach the top 3? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.