Second floating hotel arrives in Qatar to welcome World Cup fans

Doha: The ship ‘MSC Poesia’ arrived on Monday in the Qatari capital Doha, to be the second floating hotel to arrive in the country to welcome fans in the World Cup.
The second floating hotel has a variety of different accommodation options, from indoor and sea-view cabins to balcony cabins and suites.
The entertainment venues include three swimming pools, four jacuzzis, and a cinema screen, in addition to a health centre, a fully equipped gym, and tennis and basketball courts.
The ship has been allocated to dock at the Grand Station in Doha, minutes away from tourist attractions such as Souq Waqif and the Museum of Islamic Art.
The first ship, MSC World Europe, arrived on Thursday, November 10, and it is in a 5-star category. It consists of 22 floors, 47 meters wide, and includes more than 2,626 cabins and more than 40,000 square metres of public spaces. An external walkway, 104 meters long, and 33 restaurants.
The 22nd edition of the World Cup will kick off in Qatar on November 20, with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, and the football wedding will continue until December 18.