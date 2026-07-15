Second-year MBBS student dies by suicide in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A 21-year-old MBBS student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of a residential apartment in Surathkal on Tuesday, July 14. The deceased has been identified as Mahalakshmi, a second-year MBBS student of Srinivas Medical College at Mukka and a native of Hubballi.

According to police, Mahalakshmi was residing in a flat in Surathkal while pursuing her medical studies. Though she lived in an apartment on the second floor, she reportedly went to the fifth floor of the same building before jumping. She sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the student had allegedly attempted suicide on an earlier occasion as well. While the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be established, police suspect that she had been suffering from depression. Authorities said a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

The incident occurred when Mahalakshmi’s parents, who had come from Hubballi to visit her, were present at the apartment. The sudden incident has left the family in deep shock.

Confirming the incident, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said the student died after jumping from the fifth floor of the apartment building. A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress.

The tragic incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over mental health among students, particularly those pursuing professional courses. Police are awaiting further evidence and statements from family members and acquaintances before determining the exact cause behind the suicide.