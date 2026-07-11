Bengaluru man murders mother, grandmother, uncle; dies by suicide

Bengaluru: A shocking case of triple murder followed by suicide was reported from Kottigepalya under the Kamakshipalya police station limits in Bengaluru on Saturday morning, July 11.

A 34-year-old man allegedly hacked his mother, grandmother and uncle to death with a sharp weapon before ending his own life inside the house. Police suspect the accused was suffering from mental health issues, though the exact motive is yet to be established.

The deceased have been identified as Mangalamma (55), her mother Nanjamma, and Satish (50), Mangalamma’s brother. The accused, Prashanth (34), allegedly carried out the attack before dying by suicide.

Case details

According to police, the incident occurred in the morning when Prashanth’s father had stepped out to open his ironing shop. Taking advantage of his father’s absence, Prashanth allegedly attacked the three family members with a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting fatal injuries.

Prashanth, who was unmarried, lived with his parents, grandmother and maternal uncle in the house. His mother, Mangalamma, worked in a garment factory, while his grandmother was employed as a civic worker. Satish, who was also unmarried, worked as a plumber and stayed with the family.

The victims reportedly screamed for help during the assault, prompting neighbours to rush to the house. Residents managed to restrain Prashanth by locking him inside a room to prevent further violence. However, before police could intervene, he allegedly died by suicide inside the room.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Yatheesh N. said preliminary investigation indicates that the accused first murdered the three family members and later took his own life. Police are probing all possible angles, including his mental health condition and the circumstances that led to the brutal attack.

“Initial information suggests that Prashanth had been suffering from mental health-related issues. We are verifying his medical history and speaking to relatives and neighbours to ascertain the motive behind the incident,” the DCP said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and forensic experts have collected evidence from the scene.

Prashanth’s father, Chikkanna, expressed shock over the incident. He told police that his son occasionally quarrelled with his mother, but there had been no major argument in the house on Friday night. He said he had left home early in the morning to open his ironing shop and was informed about the incident shortly thereafter.

“I do not know why he did this. Had I been at home, he might have attacked me as well. He was working as a driver and appeared to be normal. I cannot understand what prompted him to commit such a horrific act,” Chikkanna said.

Case registered

Police have registered a case of murder and are continuing the investigation. Statements of family members, neighbours and other witnesses are being recorded, while investigators are also examining whether the accused had been undergoing treatment for any psychiatric illness or was under stress before the incident.

Further investigation is underway.