Sectarian tensions erupt in Kashmir over remarks on Rashidun Caliphs, 6 held

Sectarian tension erupted in Kashmir after a video clip of a Mushaira (poetry gathering) event held in Srinagar’s Zadibal city surfaced on social media showing two participants using hateful language in their poems against the three Rashidun caliphs Abu Bakr, Umar and Uthman.

The Mushaira attended by several traditional poets was held on Saturday, January 11, in the Kralpora locality of Zadibal, a Shia sect-dominated city. However, the incident became a flash point on Tuesday after video clips of the programme emerged on social media.

Notably, the three caliphs are considered companions of Prophet Muhammad and revered figures in the Sunni Muslim school of thought. The event was described as inflammatory and provocative by the Sunni Muslims and their leaders, prompting widespread calls for the arrest.

The incident rapidly escalated, with social media platforms becoming a battleground of intense reactions that intensified further tensions in the valley.

Police action

To curb the social unrest, Srinagar police swung into action and initiated an investigation, leading to the arrest of six people on Wednesday, January 15.

The police charged the persons under sections 126 & 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and sent them to Srinagar Central Jail.

In a series of posts, the police warned the public that if any individual found engaging in similar unlawful activities, including posting or sharing sectarian content with an intent to create division or disturb public harmony, will meet the same fate.

“Srinagar police has taken cognisance of derogatory sectarian remarks made by certain individuals, who are currently being questioned at the police station. Appropriate legal action will be taken by the law,”, Srinagar police wrote on X.

“06 miscreants have been charged under sections 126 & 170 of the BNSS and have been detained at Central Jail, Srinagar, for inciting sectarian unrest through derogatory remarks. The public is hereby warned that any individual found engaging in similar unlawful activities, including posting or sharing sectarian content with the intent to create division or disturb public harmony, will meet the same fate. WE ARE WATCHING”.

Shia and Sunni religious leaders condemned the remarks

Subsequently, religious parties and ulemas (scholars) of both Shia and Sunni sects in Jammu & Kashmir termed the incident as unfortunate and called for their brethren of other faiths.

They pointed out that the bitter statements observed during the Mushaira event commit “shirk” (un-Islamic practice), and stressed the need to adhere to edifying principles of harmony.

Aga Syed Mohammad Hadi Kashmiri of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian in Budgam also vehemently condemned the verbal remarks stating, “Such obscene and defamatory language can not be tolerated. We have been guided by our supreme leaders…not to disrespect those sanctified.”

“These individuals do not represent the Shia community. Nobody, whether Shia or Sunni, has the right to target each other’s revered figures. This goes against the tenets of our faith. Such acts are either carried out by individuals motivated by money or by those seeking cheap fame on social media. The top Shia clergy from both Iraq and Iran have prohibited the use of any offensive language against the Khulafa-e-Rashideen,” Aga Hadi was quoted by Kashmir Observer.

Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam and Shia cleric Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari released a video message condemning the remarks and calling for unity while stating, “Using hateful comments against the Khulafa-e-Rashideen is unacceptable and has hurt the sentiments of the people.