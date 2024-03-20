Section 144 clamped in Chittorgarh after stone pelting on religious procession

Jaipur: Section 144 of the CrPC has been clamped at Pahuna in Rajasthan’s Chhittorgarh district after stones were reportedly pelted on a religious procession that allegedly left one person dead, and six others injured, officials said on Wednesday.

The doctors, however, have said that the person died due to a heart attack.

As per sources, people from a particular community pelted stones on a procession of Charbhuja Nath which was taken out on Tuesday night in the Sadar Bazaar area of Pahuna town.

Stating that the situation is currently under control, District Collector Alok Ranjan said, “A few people were injured in stone pelting. A man named Shyamlal Chhipa was taken to Bhilwara, where he died during treatment. The initial investigation put the cause of death as heart attack.”

SP Sudhir Joshi said that an FIR has been registered in the case, and 18 accused have been rounded up so far.

Action will be taken against those found guilty, Joshi added.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased have registered a case of murder.

Claiming that Chhipa (50) was injured after he was hit by stones, the family members of the deceased said that he started feeling dizzy as soon as he returned home on Tuesday night.

The deceased was a shopkeeper in the Sadar Bazar area.