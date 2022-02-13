Hijab row: Section 144 imposed around schools in Udupi till Feb 19

Mangaluru: The Udupi district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in areas around all high schools in the district from Monday till February 19.

The move comes as part of a precautionary measure as the schools are reopening Monday after the holiday declared by the state government in view of the hijab-saffron shawl controversy.

Section 144 of CrPC empowers a magistrate, specially empowered by the state to restrict a person or a certain number of people from indulging in certain acts in the interest of law and order or the general well-being of people. Here, it restricts the gathering of more than five people, in the area.

The order will be in effect from 6 AM on February 14 to 6 PM on February 19.

The order has been clamped following a request by the district superintendent of police to deputy commissioner M Kurma Rao for imposing Section 144 within a 200-meter radius around all the high schools.

As per the order, the assembly of five or more members around the school perimeter is not allowed. All sorts of gatherings including protests and rallies are banned. Inciting slogans, songs and speeches are strictly barred.

As protest intensified, the state had shut down schools and colleges for a period of three days from February 9. However, the courts had ordered that schools be reopened from February 10, ensuring that the state’s hijab diktat is followed until the courts decide otherwise.

(With inputs from PTI)