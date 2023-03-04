Section 144 to be imposed in parts of Hyderabad on Mar 5 for TSPSC exams

"The order will remain in force from 6 am on March 5 to 6 am on March 6 at all 41 examination centers spread cross the city," the statement stated.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 4th March 2023 5:31 pm IST

Hyderabad: In view of the TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) examination scheduled on March 5, Section 144 will be imposed around 41 centers in the city that come under certain police stations of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the city police commissioner C V Anand said on Saturday.

In a statement, Anand said that the step was taken to avoid violent incidents. “Police hereby prohibits the assembly of four or more persons around 500 yards at all examination centers in Hyderabad district,” his statement read.

Also Read
Telangana DGP holds meeting on bandobast during rallies, public meetings

The TNPSC exams are being conducted for the post of Assistant Engineer, MPL Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer in various engineering departments.

“The order will remain in force from 6 am on March 5 to 6 am on March 6 at all 41 examination centers spread across the city,” the statement concluded.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 4th March 2023 5:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button