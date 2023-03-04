Section 144 to be imposed in parts of Hyderabad on Mar 5 for TSPSC exams

Hyderabad: In view of the TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) examination scheduled on March 5, Section 144 will be imposed around 41 centers in the city that come under certain police stations of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the city police commissioner C V Anand said on Saturday.

In a statement, Anand said that the step was taken to avoid violent incidents. “Police hereby prohibits the assembly of four or more persons around 500 yards at all examination centers in Hyderabad district,” his statement read.

The TNPSC exams are being conducted for the post of Assistant Engineer, MPL Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer in various engineering departments.

“The order will remain in force from 6 am on March 5 to 6 am on March 6 at all 41 examination centers spread across the city,” the statement concluded.