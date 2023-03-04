Telangana DGP holds meeting on bandobast during rallies, public meetings

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar held a video conference with the police officials on Saturday and explained to them in detail the aspect of policing involving the management of various facets when dealing with challenges.

“One of the most important verticals that are to be dealt with on a day-to-day basis is the maintenance of law and order, particularly in the wake of various bandobast, public meetings, religious gatherings or rallies and processions” he said.

Anjani Kumar said, “Our cadre is blessed to have a healthy mixture of senior officers with tremendous experience and wisdom and the younger officers with great enthusiasm and determination for endless hard work. Frequent interaction and combination of the two would take the cadre to a greater height of professionalism.”

Also Read Telangana DGP content with community policing of field-level officers

He said that such briefing would develop institutional memories to ensure fresh officers in the field can learn from seniors about the various nuances of law and order.

Rachakonda Commissioner DS Chauhan, and Khammam Police Commissioner, Vishu S Warrior, made detailed presentations and there was also interaction with Additional DGP Sanjay Kumar Jain.