Secunderabad bars, liquor shops to remain closed on Aug 10-11

Hyderabad: In view of Bonalu celebrations, the Hyderabad Police have directed the closure of liquor shops and bars in the Secunderabad zone limits from 10 AM on Monday, August 10, to 10 AM on Tuesday, August 11.

In an official notification dated August 9, the Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar, ordered that all toddy or wine shops, including bars in restaurants (excluding bars in hotels and registered clubs), remain shut.

The Cyberabad Police had also announced the closure of wine or toddy shops and bars on Sunday, August 9, for the Mahankali Bonalu festival.

Also Read Hyderabad Old City Bonalu festival to conclude today

Meanwhile, the annual Bonalu festival in Hyderabad’s Old City will conclude on Monday with a traditional procession through some of the historic areas of the city. The two-day celebrations will conclude with Rangam, the traditional oracle prediction ceremony at the Akkanna Madanna temple.

Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed along the procession route as part of the security arrangements.

The procession will move through the main roads of the Old City, including the historic Charminar. It will then reach the Delhi Darwaza Matha Temple near the Musi River, where the ghatam will be immersed.

The festival is believed to have started more than 150 years ago following a major cholera outbreak. According to the beliefs, people attributed the epidemic to the anger of Goddess Mahankali and began offering Bonalu to seek her blessings and protection.