Cyberabad bars to remain closed on Aug 9 for Bonalu celebrations

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police has announced the closure of wine or toddy shops and bars on Sunday, August 9, for Bonalu festival celebrations.

In a notification on Friday, August 7, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Ramesh said the decision was being taken “in the interest of public peace and tranquility,” and it extended to bars attached to restaurants (excluding those in star hotels and registered clubs) in the limits of Kukatpally, Allapur, Raidurgam, Jeedimetla, Medchal and Chandanagar Police Stations of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

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These outlets would remain closed on Sunday, from 10 AM to 10 PM.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has also issued an order directing the closure of liquor outlets for the festival. The notification relates to Rajendranagar and Golconda zones and the closure would be in effect from 10 AM on August 9 to 10 AM on August 10.

Meanwhile, outlets in the Charminar zone will remain closed from 10 AM on August 9 to 10 AM on August 11.





