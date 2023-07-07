Secunderabad Bonalu: Routes to take & avoid between July 8-10

Hyderabad: The City police on Friday announced traffic diversions and parking arrangements in connection with Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu Jatara at Secunderabad from 12 AM on July 8 to the conclusion of Jatara on July 10.

The Police urged the general public to avoid the roads and junctions of Karbala Maidan, Ranigunj, Old PS Ramgopalpet, Paradise, CTO, Plaza, SBI X Road, YMCA, X Roads, St. Johns Rotary, Sangeeth X Road, Patny X Road, Park lane, Bata, Ghasmandi X Roads, Bible House, Ministers Road, Rasoolpura during the above specified time period.

The Police further urged passengers intending to travel by the trains from Secunderabad railway station to start early to reach the railway station in time.

“There would be traffic congestion while approaching Secunderabad Railway Station from Platform No. 1 side, hence public is requested to use the entry from platform no. 10 of Secunderabad Railway Station from the Chilkalguda side. There would be traffic congestion within a 2 Km radius from Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Secunderabad,” the city police said.

Roads that are closed between July 8-10

The road leading to Mahankali Temple from Tobacco Bazar, Hill Street will be closed for all vehicular traffic. Subash Road starting from Bata X roads up to old Ramgopalpet PS, Secunderabad will be closed for all vehicular traffic. The road leading to Mahankali Temple from Audaiah X Roads Secunderabad will be closed for all vehicular traffic. The road leading to Mahankali Temple from General Bazar Secunderabad will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

Diversion points:

Ranigunj X roads towards Secunderabad Railway Station:

i) General Traffic and RTC Buses coming from Karbala Maidan to Secunderabad railway station will be diverted at Ranigunj x roads towards Minister Road–Rasoolpura X roads – Left turn – P N T Fly over- HPS U-turn – CTO–SBI X roads – YMCA X roads – St.John’s Rotary – Sangeeth – Gopalapuram Lane–Railway Station.

ii) RTC Buses returning from Railway Station towards Tank Bund will pass through Chilkalguda X Road, Gandhi Hospital – Musheerabad X Road – Kavadiguda – Marriot Hotel – Tankbund.

iii) RTC Buses return from Railway Station towards Tadban and Begumpet will pass through Clock Tower–Patny X Roads/ YMCAX road–SBI X Roads.

Ghasmandi X roads:

i) General Traffic coming from Bible house going towards Secunderabad Railway Station, Trimulghery will be diverted at Ghasmandi x roads towards Sajjanlal Street, Secunderabad railway station or Hill Street, Ranigunj.

Patny X roads:

i) General Traffic coming from SBI X Roads towards Tankbund will be diverted at Patny X roads towards Paradise, Minister Road or Clock Tower, Sangeeth X Road – Secunderabad Railway station, Chilkalguda, Musheerabad X Road – Kavadiguda – Marriot Hotel – Tankbund.

ii) General Traffic coming from Paradise towards Bible house will be diverted at Patny X Roads towards SBI or Clock Tower.

iii) General Traffic coming from Clock Tower towards R.P.Road will be diverted at Patny X roads towards SBI X roads or Paradise.

4. Paradise X roads:

i) General Traffic coming from CTO Junction towards M.G. Road will be diverted at Paradise X roads towards – Sindhi Colony – Right turn – Minister Road – Left turn – Ranigunj X roads –Right turn – Karbala Maidan. Traffic coming from Patny X roads will be diverted at Paradise X roads towards CTO Junction

5. To and fro from Secunderabad Railway Station (For Railway Passengers)

i) From Punjagutta to Secunderabad Railway Station take the route from Panjagutta –Khairtabad Junction – IMAX Rotary – Telugu Thalli flyover – Lower Tank bund – RTC X Road – Musheerabad X Road – Gandhi Hospital – Chilakalguda X Road – Platform No.10 entry to Secunderabad Railway Station and vice-versa.

ii) Secunderabad Railway Station – Old Gandhi X Roads –Monda

Market – Ghasmandi – Bible House – Karbala Maidan – Tankbund and vice-versa.

iii) Do not use roads from Secunderabad Railway Station to Patny –

Paradise Junction – Begumpet – Punjagutta as they will be congested.

To from Uppal towards Punjagutta

i. Use the road from Uppal – Ramanthapur – Amberpet – Himayathnagar – Khairtabad Junction – Punjagutta.

ii. Don’t use the road between Uppal – Tarnaka – Rail Nilayam- Sangeeth

YMCA – Plaza – Begumpet – Panjagutta as it will be heavily

Congested.

The Road between Secunderabad Railway Station towards St.Mary’s road / Clock Tower will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

8. All buses proceeding towards Secunderabad Railway Station from Hakeempet, Bowenpally, Balanagar, and Ameerpet will be terminated at Clock Tower and they will return to their destinations on the same route i.e., Via: Patny, SBI X Road.

Parking places for devotees: