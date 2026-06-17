Secunderabad Bonalu to begin with Ghatotsavam on July 19

Hyderabad: The schedule for the annual Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu Jatara-2026 has been finalised, with temple authorities submitting the detailed programme to Telangana Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

According to the schedule, the Ghatotsavam (Edurukolu) of Goddess Ujjaini Mahankali will be held on July 19 as part of the Ashada Masam festivities. The main Bonalu celebrations are scheduled for August 2, with rituals and offerings set to begin at 4 am. Thousands of devotees from across Telangana are expected to participate in the festival.

The traditional Rangam programme will be conducted on August 3 at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Gajavahana Seva at 10:30 a.m. The ceremonial elephant procession will also be taken out on the same day, marking the culmination of the festivities.

Review meeting on festival arrangements

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said a review meeting on festival arrangements would soon be held in coordination with the Endowments Department. He assured that the state government would provide all necessary support to ensure the smooth and grand conduct of the Bonalu celebrations.

The government will make arrangements for security, traffic management, sanitation, drinking water and other essential facilities to ensure the convenience of devotees attending one of Telangana’s most significant religious festivals, the minister said.