Secunderabad Cantonment gets 1mgd additional supply of drinking water

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment Board managing director Ashok Reddy has informed that an additional 1 mgd (million gallons per day) of drinking water has been allotted to the Cantonment, to meet the needs of the residents.

During a review meeting he held along with Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Ganesh and other officials on Wednesday, he said that presently 5.9 mgd water was being supplied to 40,000 drinking water connections in the Cantonment area.

With the increased quota of water, he said the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will supply 6.9 mgd of drinking water to the Cantonment area.

Also Read Secunderabad Railway police retrieve stolen valuables worth over 1 cr

For the past week, 0.54 mgd of the additional quota of drinking water has been supplied, and 0.46 mgd of water will be supplied to the residents in three to four days, he said.

He also ordered a survey to detect illegal water connections, to see that they were regularised, and people installed meters near the inlets.