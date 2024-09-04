Secunderabad Railway police retrieve stolen valuables worth over 1 cr

Hyderabad: As part of Operation Amanath, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad division has retrieved and returned passenger belongings valued at Rs 1.77 crore so far this year, reflecting a 26.42 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

In 2024, RPF Secunderabad personnel successfully recovered items on 702 occasions. In comparison, in 2023, they recovered belongings worth Rs 1.97 crore across 982 instances. The recovered items include laptops, purses, luggage bags, mobile phones, and other valuables.

Senior divisional security commissioner Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee urged passengers to remain vigilant and protect their personal belongings. She advised reporting any unattended luggage to the Railway helpline number 139.

In 2024, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad Division rescued 247 children, comprising 173 boys and 74 girls, as part of “Operation Nanhe Fariste.” All rescued children were handed over to ChildLine authorities for further care and protection.

In 2023, the division rescued 354 children—277 boys and 77 girls—who were similarly transferred to ChildLine for support.

“Operation Nanhe Fariste,” launched by the Railway Board, focuses on identifying, rescuing, and rehabilitating children in distress within the railway network.

Debashmita C Banerjee highlighted the importance of operations ensuring child safety and providing crucial support.